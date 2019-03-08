Search

Road closures for Grand East Anglia Run in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 11:58 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 19 April 2019

Hundreds are expected to take part in the Grand East Anglia Run Picture: Ian Burt

Roads in and around the centre of King’s Lynn will be closed for a popular 10k run.

Hundreds are expected to take part in the Grand East Anglia Run on Sunday, May 5.

The course starts and finishes at the Tuesday Market Place, taking in the town's historic quarter and waterfront.

Roads along the route will be closed to traffic. They include the market place and St Nicholas Street (4am -4pm), King Street, the Saturday Market Place, Queen Street, Boal Quay, Purfleet Place, Millfleet and South Quay (9am - 1pm).

Also closed will be St Ann's Streeet, North Street, Blackfriars Street, Market Lane, Surrey Street, Cough Lane, Regent Way, Regent Place, Cjhapel Street, St James Street, Tower Place and London Road (9.45am - 1pm).

There will also be a temporary one-way restriction allowing westbound traffic only on Saddlebow Road from the South gates roundabout to the junction with Wisbech Road.

