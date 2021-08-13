Roads closed in King's Lynn for Grand East Anglia Run
Thousands of runners are set to take to the streets and a town's historic waterfront
Some 3,000 competitors are expected to take part in the Grand East Anglia Run 10K on Sunday, August 22.
After setting off from the Tuesday Market Place, they will run along the River Ouse before taking in the town centre and The Walks.
Runners will pass famous landmarks such as the Custom House, Red Mount and Greyfriars Tower, before heading off for Hardings Pits and South Lynn, crossing the river before the home leg along the quays.
The main race begins at 9am. There will be a number of road closures in and around Lynn town centre, starting at 4.30am.
They include:
Blackfriars Street from Clough Lane to Tower Street (8am - 10am)
Boal Street The Whole (8am - 10am)
Chapel Street (8am - 10am)
Church Street (8am - 10am)
Clenchwarton Road (8am - 11am)
Hardings Pits (8am - 11am)
Hardings Way (8am - 1pm)
High Street (4.30am - 4pm)
King Street (8am - 1pm)
Kings Staithe Square (8am - 1pm)
London Road, northbound (8am - 10.45am)
Market Lane (8am - 10am)
Milfleet (8am - 10am)
Norfolk Street from the High Street to Broad Street (8am - 10am)
North Street from St Ann’s Fort to John Kennedy Road (8am - 10am)
Out South Gates (8am - 10.45am)
Purfleet Place (8am - 1pm)
Queen Street (8am - 1pm)
Regent Place (8am - 10am)
Saturday Market Place (8am - 1pm)
Regent Way (8am -10am0
South Quay (8am - 1pm)
St Ann’s Street (8am - 10am)
St James Road (8am - 10.45am)
St James Street The Whole (8am - 10am)
St Nicholas Street (4.30am - 4pm)
Stonegate Street (8am - 1pm)
Surrey Street (8am - 10am)
Tower Place (8am - 10am)
Tower Street (8am - 10am)
Tuesday Market Place (4.30am - 4pm)
Wisbech Road (8am - 11am)
Parking will also be suspended on the Tuesday Market Place from 4am - 4pm.