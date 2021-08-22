Gallery
Thousands take to streets for Grand East Anglia Run
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Thousands turned out for a 10K run through an historic Norfolk town.
The Asda Foundation Grand East Anglia Run winds through the heart of King's Lynn and the Ouse waterfront.
Runners were on their marks on the Tuesday Market Place and off under grey skies dead on 9am.
First home in just under 33 minutes was Adrian Mussett, a 49-year-old sailmaker from Colchester who is no stranger to the podium.
"I've won it a couple of times," he said at the finishing line. "I love running here. It's a good atmosphere, it's well-organised."
West Norfolk council leader Stuart Dark was applauding runners in.
"After a difficult year and a half it's just great to have everyone back," he said. "It's brilliant seeing everyone back, everyone smiling, everyone enjoying it again."
Second in the main race was Neil Adams from North Norfolk Beach Runners, while Wayne Lathwell from Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club was third.
Top females were Olivia Walwyn, Amy Beck and Lucy Mapp.