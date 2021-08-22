News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thousands take to streets for Grand East Anglia Run

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:51 AM August 22, 2021   
GEAR 2021

The 2021 Grand East Anglia Run sets off from the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands turned out for a 10K run through an historic Norfolk town.

The Asda Foundation Grand East Anglia Run winds through the heart of King's Lynn and the Ouse waterfront.

GEAR 2021

Adrian Mussett (green vest) led from the start and would go on to win the race - Credit: Chris Bishop

Runners were on their marks on the Tuesday Market Place and off under grey skies dead on 9am.

First home in just under 33 minutes was Adrian Mussett, a 49-year-old sailmaker from Colchester who is no stranger to the podium.

GEAR 2021

Winner Adrian Mussett, from Colchester Harriers, crosses the finishing line at the Grand East Anglia Run in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I've won it a couple of times," he said at the finishing line. "I love running here. It's a good atmosphere, it's well-organised."

West Norfolk council leader Stuart Dark was applauding runners in.

GEAR 2021

Runners leaving the Tuesday Market Place at the start of the 2021 Grand East Anglia Run in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

"After a difficult year and a half it's just great to have everyone back," he said. "It's brilliant seeing everyone back, everyone smiling, everyone enjoying it again." 

Second in the main race was Neil Adams from North Norfolk Beach Runners, while Wayne Lathwell from Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club was third.

GEAR 2021

Scenes from the Grand East Anglia Run in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Top females were Olivia Walwyn, Amy Beck and Lucy Mapp.  

GEAR 2021

Runners leaving the Tuesday Market Place at the start of the 2021 Grand East Anglia Run in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

GEAR 2021

Thousands took to the streets of King's Lynn for the Grand East Anglia Run - Credit: Chris Bishop

GEAR 2021

Runners leaving the Tuesday Market Place at the start of the 2021 Grand East Anglia Run in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

GEAR 2021

Runners leaving the Tuesday Market Place at the start of the 2021 Grand East Anglia Run in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

GEAR 2021

Runners leaving the Tuesday Market Place at the start of the 2021 Grand East Anglia Run in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop


