Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fire crews called back to tackle grain store fire in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:32 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 20 April 2019

Fire crews on the scene of the blaze in a grain store at Stoke Ferry Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire crews on the scene of the blaze in a grain store at Stoke Ferry Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Fire crews have been called back to tackle a fire at a grain store in West Norfolk after the blaze re-ignited.

Crews from Methwold, Downham Market and King's Lynn South were initially called to a factory in Buckenham Drive in Stoke Ferry shortly after 4pm on Friday (April 19).

At the time a spokesperson for the fire service said crews were dealing with a “smouldering fire” within a feed table that goes underground.

The fire was understood to be within the base of a silo and “difficult to get to”.

Firefighters spent more than three hours trying to put out the fire, then were called back to the scene shortly after 3am this morning (Saturday, April 20) after the fire re-ignited,

Again crews from Methwold and Downham Market were called to the scene along with a crew from Swaffham and were supported by the urban search and rescue team.

They were still on the scene at 7.15am

Most Read

Furious Farke rages at ‘unacceptable’ decisions from officials after Owls’ 2-2 draw

Tim Krul appeals for handball as Steven Fletcher bundles home Wednesday's second goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Caravans filled with cannabis plants discovered by police

King’s Lynn Police said the plants were spotted while officers were responding to another incident. Photo: Norfolk police

EastEnders star Ross Kemp attends Easter event in Norfolk

Ross Kemp arriving at the Seal and Shore Easter Event. Picture: Archant

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Freezer’s Five: Key observations from City’s last-gasp draw with Wednesday

Tim Krul made two important saves during City's 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gardening enthusiast loitered outside primary school and breached sexual harm prevention order

Gunton Woods, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps.

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Fire crews called back to tackle grain store fire in West Norfolk

Fire crews on the scene of the blaze in a grain store at Stoke Ferry Picture: Chris Bishop

The Lowestoft firm that books flights for Manchester United

Adam Knights, MD at ATPI. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists