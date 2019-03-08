Fire crews called back to tackle grain store fire in West Norfolk

Fire crews on the scene of the blaze in a grain store at Stoke Ferry Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Fire crews have been called back to tackle a fire at a grain store in West Norfolk after the blaze re-ignited.

Crews from Methwold, Downham Market and King's Lynn South were initially called to a factory in Buckenham Drive in Stoke Ferry shortly after 4pm on Friday (April 19).

At the time a spokesperson for the fire service said crews were dealing with a “smouldering fire” within a feed table that goes underground.

The fire was understood to be within the base of a silo and “difficult to get to”.

Firefighters spent more than three hours trying to put out the fire, then were called back to the scene shortly after 3am this morning (Saturday, April 20) after the fire re-ignited,

Again crews from Methwold and Downham Market were called to the scene along with a crew from Swaffham and were supported by the urban search and rescue team.

They were still on the scene at 7.15am