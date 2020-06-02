Search

Graffiti in support of Black Lives Matters appears in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:01 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 02 June 2020

Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Norwich. Picture: Knapple

Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Norwich. Picture: Knapple

Archant

Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter has been painted in the city centre after the death of George Floyd.

The graffiti on the Pottergate underpass reads “Norwich against racism. Black Lives Matters. All cops are accountable.”

It was painted by well-known graffiti artist, Knapple, who was left shocked and saddened after a white police officer killed Mr Floyd by pressing a knee into his neck.

She said: “It is not just a one off incident and oppression of black people has to stop. It is abominable how they have been treated throughout history.

“I wanted to show that we do see, we do care and we do stand with the black community in Norwich and across the world.”

Criminal charges were filed on Friday against white police officer Derek Chauvin, 44.

He has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

