Graffiti in support of Black Lives Matters appears in Norwich

Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Norwich. Picture: Knapple Archant

Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter has been painted in the city centre after the death of George Floyd.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The graffiti on the Pottergate underpass reads “Norwich against racism. Black Lives Matters. All cops are accountable.”

It was painted by well-known graffiti artist, Knapple, who was left shocked and saddened after a white police officer killed Mr Floyd by pressing a knee into his neck.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “It is not just a one off incident and oppression of black people has to stop. It is abominable how they have been treated throughout history.

“I wanted to show that we do see, we do care and we do stand with the black community in Norwich and across the world.”

Criminal charges were filed on Friday against white police officer Derek Chauvin, 44.

He has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.