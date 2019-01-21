Search

Ex-Paston College students set up theatre company and stage first play

21 January, 2019 - 16:29
The newly formed Peas in a Pod Theatre Company. Rehearsal pic with Jodie Wheeler on right. Pictures: submitted

A newly formed theatre company made up of ex-Paston College students is staging its first play early next month.

The group of teenagers, who are all aged either 18 or 19, plan to pass on the Peas in a Pod Theatre Company to future alumni of Paston.

Jodie Weller, one of the founders, said: “The whole cast are ex-Paston students, having all achieved A*-B grades in our drama and theatre A-Levels.

“We are locally based, myself being from North Walsham and Callum Adkins from Aylsham, and are all recent graduates from Paston College.

“At college we were all constantly inspired by the work of the Far East Theatre Company, the college’s in-house theatre company, that we decided we would have a go ourselves.

“We were also determined to give more opportunities for local young actors in north Norfolk, especially those who are on gap years and applying for drama schools.

“We hope to one day pass it on to future Paston alumni and give others the chance to do something a bit different during their own gap year.”

The group will be staging its first production, Christopher Durang’s ‘Baby with the Bathwater’, at Sheringham Little Theatre, at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 9.

Miss Weller added: “The play follows the life and influences of Daisy, a young man who struggles with the choices his parents, Helen and John, have made for him as a child.

“It is a satirical approach to the issues that can be deeply felt in modern society. We believe that it’s guaranteed to make you laugh and gasp at the same time. We’ve never seen it done in the area before and are very excited about this new adventure.”

for tickets, visit sheringhamlittletheatre.com/events/whats-on/

