Search

Advanced search

Mother starts Grace Millane handbag appeal in Norfolk for victims of domestic violence

PUBLISHED: 07:46 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 28 February 2020

The Love Grace campaign was set up by her family to help women who are victims of domestic violence. Picture: Julie Garner

The Love Grace campaign was set up by her family to help women who are victims of domestic violence. Picture: Julie Garner

Archant

A North Norfolk mother has set up a collection point for handbags in memory of Grace Millane.

The campaign called Love Grace was started by the murdered backpacker's family in Essex to combat violence against women.

And now Love Grace, which asks for handbags filled with essential and luxury items to be donated to women who are victims of domestic violence, has spread worldwide including Norfolk.

Julie Garner has started two collection points this week in her shops Galley Clothing in Wroxham Barns and Everything Outdoor in The Reading Room at Holkham.

Ms Garner said she decided to join the campaign after reading a post on the Love Grace Facebook page asking if there was a Norfolk drop-off point.

She said: "I've always kept an eye on the campaign on social media and I thought 'we could do that' so I approached them straight away.

"As a mother the tragic death of Grace Millane was something that was close to my heart. It is the most horrendous thing that can happen.

You may also want to watch:

"I had a daughter travelling around China the same time that Grace Millane went missing and, as a mother, I couldn't bring myself to watch the news. I later recognised Grace's father from my twenties when I lived in Essex."

Customers can either bring their own filled bags or buy toiletries at the stores for a nominal £1, as well as bags.

Ms Garner added: "People will also get a £5 voucher if they chose to donate as we realise that not everyone is in a position to do so."

Filled bags from the shops are planned to be donated to women's refuge centres across Norfolk.

Ms Garner hopes the campaign will run in her shops until at least the spring.

Grace Millane, 22, was murdered while travelling around New Zealand in December 2018.

Last week the 28-year-old man found guilty of her murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

For more information search Love Grace on Facebook.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Storm Jorge: Norfolk set to miss 70mph winds

Norfolk is set to miss Storm Jorge, which will bring winds of up to 70mph to other parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Mother starts Grace Millane handbag appeal in Norfolk for victims of domestic violence

The Love Grace campaign was set up by her family to help women who are victims of domestic violence. Picture: Julie Garner

New family-run cafe opens for ‘the whole community’

Tina Cruz (right), manager of Contrast cafe in Watton, with her daughter Ana Cruz. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24