Grab yourself a Canaries foam hand ahead of the Norwich City vs QPR game

PUBLISHED: 16:20 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 05 April 2019

Norwich City Football Club foam fingers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norwich City fans will have the chance to net themselves a Canaries foam hand ahead of this weekend’s game against Queens Park Rangers.

On Saturday, April 6, we will give out 2,000 foam hands to supporters who purchase our Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News goody bags outside Carrow Road.

The initiative marks the start of our One City Strong campaign to unite all of Norwich behind the club as it makes its final promotion push.

Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture has been designated as the club’s Community Day, where they will celebrate the work of the club’s charity partner the Community Sports Foundation.

The day is an opportunity for fans to learn about the foundation’s work and to show their support, or get involved in three ways: every Canary fan who would like to support is asked to bring a pound coin to Carrow Road and put it in a collection buckets, or to sign up as a volunteer or fund-raiser for the charity.

