GP wished they could have done more for man found dead at home

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 4:57 PM July 4, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A GP has told an inquest they wish they could have done more for a man who was found dead in his home last year.

Martin Riall died a drug-related death in his home in Acle on September 7 last year, Norfolk Coroners' Court heard. He was 47 and known to friends and family as Harry.

In a statement read out at the hearing, his GP said he wished they could have done more the help him - but that he was reluctant to accept help and regularly missed follow-up appointments.

Mr Riall suffered from a range of medical conditions, including asthma, methadone dependency and thrombosis and had a history of drug-taking.

They said: "I found him to be gentlemanly and very respectful, but he was reluctant to pursue secondary health care.
"I wish I could have done more for him."

A statement read on behalf of his sister at the hearing described him as "a kind and caring person who loved his family".

It added that he had a love of travelling and after riding an elephant in Thailand amassed a large collection of ornamental elephants.

Assistant coroner Christopher Leach concluded he had died a drug-related death.
 

