GP wished they could have done more for man found dead at home
- Credit: Archant
A GP has told an inquest they wish they could have done more for a man who was found dead in his home last year.
Martin Riall died a drug-related death in his home in Acle on September 7 last year, Norfolk Coroners' Court heard. He was 47 and known to friends and family as Harry.
In a statement read out at the hearing, his GP said he wished they could have done more the help him - but that he was reluctant to accept help and regularly missed follow-up appointments.
Mr Riall suffered from a range of medical conditions, including asthma, methadone dependency and thrombosis and had a history of drug-taking.
They said: "I found him to be gentlemanly and very respectful, but he was reluctant to pursue secondary health care.
"I wish I could have done more for him."
A statement read on behalf of his sister at the hearing described him as "a kind and caring person who loved his family".
It added that he had a love of travelling and after riding an elephant in Thailand amassed a large collection of ornamental elephants.
Assistant coroner Christopher Leach concluded he had died a drug-related death.