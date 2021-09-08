News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

MPs vote through tax rise to help fund social care

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:20 PM September 8, 2021   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Londo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London - Credit: PA

MPs have voted in favour of a National Insurance tax rise for workers and employers in order to fund health and social care.

The 1.25pc points rise, which aims to bring in £12bn per year, will break prime minister Boris Johnson's election manifesto pledge not to raise taxes.

Johnson said his plan would help with "catastrophic costs" faced by those who need care, after MPs voted through the plans by 319 to 248.

But Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was concerned people would still need to sell their home to pay for care.

She said: "Someone with a house worth £186,000 would still have to pay £86,000 even with this cap - and that's before living costs of going into a care home.

"How does the chancellor suggest they pay those fees without selling their home?"

During the House of Commons debate, some Conservative MPs also raised objections to the raise, with former minister Steve Baker calling on the party to "rediscover what it stands for".

Most Read

  1. 1 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
  2. 2 New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich
  3. 3 Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight
  1. 4 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
  2. 5 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  3. 6 Dads' gruelling walk to raise suicide awareness after losing daughters
  4. 7 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
  5. 8 7 beaches to escape the crowds in Norfolk
  6. 9 Tea room blooms again under new owners
  7. 10 Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle

Opposition MPs voted against the plans, however the government comfortably won the vote.



Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sundown Festival | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking

9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia formerly of Norwich rue a missed chance during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norw

Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon