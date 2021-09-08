MPs vote through tax rise to help fund social care

Published: 8:20 PM September 8, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London - Credit: PA

MPs have voted in favour of a National Insurance tax rise for workers and employers in order to fund health and social care.

The 1.25pc points rise, which aims to bring in £12bn per year, will break prime minister Boris Johnson's election manifesto pledge not to raise taxes.

Johnson said his plan would help with "catastrophic costs" faced by those who need care, after MPs voted through the plans by 319 to 248.

But Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was concerned people would still need to sell their home to pay for care.

She said: "Someone with a house worth £186,000 would still have to pay £86,000 even with this cap - and that's before living costs of going into a care home.

"How does the chancellor suggest they pay those fees without selling their home?"

During the House of Commons debate, some Conservative MPs also raised objections to the raise, with former minister Steve Baker calling on the party to "rediscover what it stands for".

Opposition MPs voted against the plans, however the government comfortably won the vote.







