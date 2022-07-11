Government rules out compensating football betting site victims

A man from Norwich says he has lost £98k in the collapse of Football Index - Credit: Getty Images

Norfolk investors who lost money amid the collapse of a football trading site will not be compensated by the government.

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston said it would be “inappropriate” to use public funds to bail out customers of Football Index.

The failed online betting platform, which offered a self-styled “football stock market” where users could buy and trade 'shares' in leading players, left people facing huge losses.

One Norwich man has described how he was left “on the verge of suicide” after losing more than £98,000 he had invested.

An independent review found the Gambling Commission had ignored warnings that the site’s business model was flawed.

But Mr Huddleston said: “We do not think it would be appropriate for the government to use public funds to cover losses to individuals resulting from the collapse of a gambling company.

“And consumers staking money on gambling is not the same as placing money into other things such as savings products.

“And furthermore the Gambling Commission does not have any statutory powers which would enable it to offer redress for losses suffered as a result of a gambling operator collapsing.”