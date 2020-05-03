New support to help disadvantaged children to keep learning during lockdown

The Government has announced raft of new support for disadvantaged children to help them keep learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press briefing on Sunday, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove detailed the Government’s current and proposed provisions for disadvantaged children.

He said the Government has committed £100 million for remote learning for “those who need it most” and 180 video lessons per week were being supplied through the newly launched Oak National Academy.

“We’re particularly keen to help vulnerable and disadvantaged children to carry on with their education during the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Gove said the Government has ordered laptops for disadvantaged children sitting exams next year and for children with social workers to help them stay in touch with vital services.

He added free internet routers and free school meal vouchers are being provided for those who need them.

According to Mr Gove, more than 49,000 children were classed by schools as vulnerable on April 24, “more than double” the figure from a week earlier.

The announcement comes as the number of people who have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK increased to 28,446 as of 5pm on Saturday, up by 315 from 28,131 the day before.

The number of daily tests being carried out for coronavirus in the UK has fallen to below 80,000, new figures show.

Statistics published by the Government on Sunday indicate that a total of 76,496 were carried out in the 24 hours up to 9am on May 3.

Looking forward to the week ahead, Mr Gove said the Prime Minister would be setting out how the country would begin to “get back to work”.

He said the prime minister would set out a “comprehensive plan” which will cover the economy, schools, public transport and workplaces.

“But before we can ease the existing restrictions we must ensure the government’s five tests are met - that the number of cases are falling, that death rates are declining, that the NHS has what it needs, and that measures are in place to stop a second peak overwhelming the NHS,” he said.