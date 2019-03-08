Firefighters tackle gorse blaze on Corton Cliffs

Firefighters from Gorleston and Lowestoft tackled a fire at Corton Cliffs on Saturday. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Archant

Firefighters from Norfolk and Suffolk have tackled a gorse fire on Corton Cliffs in Lowestoft.

Crews from Gorleston, Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to the blaze on Corton Road shortly after 7.30pm last night.

The fire had spread to an area covering 40 metres by 60 metres, and crews worked until after 9am to get it under control.

Police were called in to deal with traffic control.