VW Camper has wing mirror smashed in Gorleston street

Lowestoft Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police are appealing for witnesses after a VW Camper’s wing mirror was smashed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened between 11.30am and 8pm on New Year’s Eve while the vehicle was parked on Albermarle Road in Gorleston.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Witnesses should contact PC Pete Richeda at Gorleston Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.