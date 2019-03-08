Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower
PUBLISHED: 14:32 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 04 April 2019
Archant
Emergency services have been called to Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank.
Police, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Submitted
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were called to the scene at 12.30pm.
Ambulance services as well as the air ambulance were also in attendance.
The ride-on lawn mower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates
Police said a man had fallen two metres from the bank onto the stairs below.
The man is believed to have suffered minor head injuries.
A picture from the scene shows the lawn mower crushed against a wall.
