Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

PUBLISHED: 14:32 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 04 April 2019

Emergency services were called to an incident on Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Emergency services have been called to Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank.

Police, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: SubmittedPolice, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Submitted

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were called to the scene at 12.30pm.

Ambulance services as well as the air ambulance were also in attendance.

The ride-on lawn mower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz CoatesThe ride-on lawn mower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates

Police said a man had fallen two metres from the bank onto the stairs below.

The man is believed to have suffered minor head injuries.

A picture from the scene shows the lawn mower crushed against a wall.

