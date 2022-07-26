News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lifeboat crew rescues paddleboarder who became stranded at sea

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:53 AM July 26, 2022
Gorleston RNLI have rescued a man who became stranded at sea on his paddleboard.

Gorleston RNLI have rescued a man who became stranded at sea on his paddleboard - Credit: Gorleston RNLI

Lifeguards rescued a paddleboarder who became stranded at sea off the east Norfolk coast.

Gorleston RNLI were called to reports of a paddleboarder who had got into difficulty off the town's beach and was unable to get ashore. 

A lifeguard was deployed on a rescue board but due to conditions they were unable to get ashore with the casualty, so called for the lifeboat.

They made their way to the head of Gorleston pier, where the paddleboarder was holding on to the lifeguard's rescue board.

The paddleboarder was then taken aboard the lifeboat before the crew made their way back to the station while the lifeguard made his own way back to the beach. 

Once back at the lifeboat station the paddleboarder was warmed up and assessed for any injuries after being in the water for some time.

His family then arrived at the station before the man was deemed fit and well enough to leave.

