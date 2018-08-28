Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Junior football team hoping for a cracking season following sponsorship deal with fried chicken shop

PUBLISHED: 15:09 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 28 January 2019

Gorleston Rangers Eagles under sevens have laid the foundations for a successful 2019 following a sponsorship deal with MFC Fried Chicken and Pizza. Picture: Ryan Smith

Gorleston Rangers Eagles under sevens have laid the foundations for a successful 2019 following a sponsorship deal with MFC Fried Chicken and Pizza. Picture: Ryan Smith

Archant

The foundations have been laid for a junior football team to have a cracking year in 2019 after they received sponsorship from a fried chicken shop.

Gorleston Rangers (GRFC) Eagles under sevens have won the backing of Great Yarmouth based fast food shop, MFC Fried Chicken and Pizza.

Manger of GRFC Ryan Smith has thanked owner Mehmet Aga for his kind gesture and support.

The side play in the under seven development league where the young players start to learn the basics of the game.

The team are encouraged to play with a strong focus on passing and retaining the ball, but above all to enjoy the experience of playing.

They train every Saturday morning at Ormiston Venture Academy.

Gorleston FC have a five team strong under sevens section which includes the Ospreys, Eagles, Falcons, Hawks and Kestrels.

For more information call Ryan Smith on 01493 665244 or click here.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich pub fears it could fall after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Coastal seafood restaurant set to reveal a brand new second eatery in its building

Presentation is key at Season, Wells next the Sea Picture: Season

‘He restored my faith in people’ – Praise for good samaritan who reunited owners with stolen bike

Luke Yallop with one of his own motorcross bikes. Photo: Courtesy of Luke Yallop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists