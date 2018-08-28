Junior football team hoping for a cracking season following sponsorship deal with fried chicken shop

The foundations have been laid for a junior football team to have a cracking year in 2019 after they received sponsorship from a fried chicken shop.

Gorleston Rangers (GRFC) Eagles under sevens have won the backing of Great Yarmouth based fast food shop, MFC Fried Chicken and Pizza.

Manger of GRFC Ryan Smith has thanked owner Mehmet Aga for his kind gesture and support.

The side play in the under seven development league where the young players start to learn the basics of the game.

The team are encouraged to play with a strong focus on passing and retaining the ball, but above all to enjoy the experience of playing.

They train every Saturday morning at Ormiston Venture Academy.

Gorleston FC have a five team strong under sevens section which includes the Ospreys, Eagles, Falcons, Hawks and Kestrels.

For more information call Ryan Smith on 01493 665244 or click here.