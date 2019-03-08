Search

Commemoration events to mark 50 years service of former Norfolk RAF base

PUBLISHED: 13:08 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 10 April 2019

Baker Street in Gorleston

Baker Street in Gorleston

©Archant 2013

Two services will take place at the weekend to commemorate the former RAF base at Baker Street, Gorleston, and remember those who served there over a period of 50 years.

Air sea rescue was the primary function of the base, which closed in March 1959.

During the Second World War, Gorleston was the most successful and busiest of the UK’s ASR units, with 700 Allied personnel recorded from 1943.

Two commemorative events will take place at the weekend, organised by the Anglian Branch of the RAF ASR & MCS Club (Royal Air Force Air Sea Rescue and Marine Craft Sections Club).

On Saturday, April 13, the mayor, Cllr Mary Coleman, will unveil a commemorative plaque at the Town Hall, funded from the bequests of Royal Air Force Air Sea Rescue & Marine Craft Sections crew members Alec Hempnall, Owen Newlands and Douglas Rushmer.

On Sunday, April 14, people are invited to a service to dedicate new benches that are sited beside an existing memorial at Brush Quay, Gorleston. The service at 11am will be led by The Rev Peter Paine.

