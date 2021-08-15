Gallery
Gorleston park runners pose with Banksy artwork
- Credit: Supplied
The Gorleston park runners have been pictured posing with the Banksy artwork in Gorleston.
Many parkruns across Norfolk returned in July 2021 after being cancelled for months on end due to the pandemic, not being held since March 2020.
Pictures from the event on Saturday, August 14 show lots of people running in the morning in what proved to be nice, hot and sunny weather.
A number of rules remain in place due to the ongoing caution over the pandemic with racers urged not to refrain from high-fiving or any form of social contact, as well as respecting each other's personal spaces.
Parkrun also asked participants to be quiet at the start line and to distance themselves whether possible during the run.
The Gorleston Parkrun is a great running route along a scenic part of the Norfolk coast.
The running route is even more appealing now with the latest Banksy work and new street art by Greater Than.
