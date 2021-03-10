News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:31 PM March 10, 2021   
Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pea

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases since returning to school on March 8 - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

A group of students at a coastal academy are self-isolating until March 18 after one of their peers tested positive for Covid on the first day back.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston said the "small number" of year eight students affected would continue their studies until March 18 via remote learning.

They said the positive test result, picked up on March 8, was identified through lateral flow testing - one of "many robust precautions" put in place to ensure staff and students "are kept as safe as possible".

They added: "As a result of stringent safety measures in place, the academy is safe to remain open to all other students.

"We would like to thank parents/carers for their ongoing support and understanding at this time.”

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent."

Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Schoolchildren will be make their way to primary school from March 8.

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
An unusual cloud dominated the skyline off the north Norfolk coast. 

Curious 'cumulus' cloud raises eyebrows off coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus