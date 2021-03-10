Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back

Published: 1:31 PM March 10, 2021

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases since returning to school on March 8 - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

A group of students at a coastal academy are self-isolating until March 18 after one of their peers tested positive for Covid on the first day back.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston said the "small number" of year eight students affected would continue their studies until March 18 via remote learning.

They said the positive test result, picked up on March 8, was identified through lateral flow testing - one of "many robust precautions" put in place to ensure staff and students "are kept as safe as possible".

They added: "As a result of stringent safety measures in place, the academy is safe to remain open to all other students.

"We would like to thank parents/carers for their ongoing support and understanding at this time.”