Search

Advanced search

Gorleston man with ‘wacky’ 2m-high bicycle makes headlines in Spanish village

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 May 2020

Bruce Edwards on his 'high-ride' custom-built bicycle. Photo: Bruce Edwards

Bruce Edwards on his 'high-ride' custom-built bicycle. Photo: Bruce Edwards

Archant

A Gorleston man living in Majorca is now a local celebrity after his daily rides on a custom-built two-metre-high bicycle made headlines on the Spanish island.

Bruce Edwards - the Gorleston inventor now living in Majorca. Photo: Bruce EdwardsBruce Edwards - the Gorleston inventor now living in Majorca. Photo: Bruce Edwards

Bruce Edwards, who was born in Gorleston in 1961 but moved to Mallorca in 1997, has always been a handyman and makes his living off building and kitchen-fitting.

But he also works for a welder in the village of Llubi, where he learned to put together his “mad machines”.

Many of his inventions involve bikes - bikes as wheelbarrows, musical instruments and, now, social distancing units. The next thing on his list is a rickshaw.

When his now 95-year-old dad William was a rat-catcher and dog-warden in Great Yarmouth, he always did his rounds on his bike because “that’s how things were done back then”.

Bruce Edwards on his Bruce Edwards on his "high-ride bicycle" which he rides every day for his daily alloted exercise under Spanish lockdown rules. Photo: Bruce Edwards

Mr Edwards believes that his father’s reliance on bikes to get around has spurred on his own love of them.

He said: “In Spain we weren’t allowed out to exercise until last week, but since then, I’ve been doing 25km journeys on my bike every single day.

“If you think about it, it’s the perfect social distancing tool - because my head is three metres from the ground.”

According to Mr Edwards, locals have been eager to take pictures with him on his iconic contraption, while cars give him a honk of approval as he rides past.

He said: “When I first put it together I wanted to make it as high as possible with me still being able to ride it, but then added another 16 inches just in case it wasn’t wacky enough.

Bruce's 'high-ride' custom-built bicycle. Photo: Bruce EdwardsBruce's 'high-ride' custom-built bicycle. Photo: Bruce Edwards

“I can get on it fine, and can easily jump off if there’s a junction or an oncoming car. Usually, though, I can time it perfectly so I don’t need to get off at all.

You may also want to watch:

“Nobody else can get on it but it really isn’t that hard, or scary, to ride.

“It’s only got one gear - so that way I wouldn’t get stuck going up a hill.”

The bike is The bike is "perfectly functional as a musical instrument". Photo: Bruce Edwards

But he added that the lack of gears also means he ends up “pedaling like a lunatic” when riding downhill.

He said: “I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way. I tried riding my usual mountain bike the other day and it was just boring.”

Mr Edwards also built a Mr Edwards also built a "barrow-bike" and hopes to build a rickshaw so that his wife can sit and read while he cycles around his village. Photo: Bruce Edwards

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus lockdown eases: What can and can’t you do?

People can now play tennis with someone from another household. Photo: Bill Smith

‘This is not the end of the road’ - Chief constable issues warning ahead of lockdown easing

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24