Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach

A man has revealed his joy after discovering three pieces of a fossilised tree resin along the region's coastline.

Joel Saggers, 43, who lives in Gorleston, had been enjoying a family walk on Pakefield Beach at 4.30pm on Sunday (September 25) when he was shocked to discover three pieces of amber on the sandy shore.

And an expert believes the finding was close to a "once-in-a-lifetime-find".

Mr Saggers said: "I spend a great deal of my time on beaches across Norfolk and Suffolk and I always keep an eye out for a piece.

Joel Saggers discovered three pieces of amber on Pakefield Beach - Credit: Joel Saggers

"I thought it was a lobster claw to begin with and I picked it up half-interested before realising what it actually was."

After uncovering the first piece, the dad-of-one couldn't believe his luck when he came across two more in a tidal pool just yards away.

"I must have turned over a million of the lookalike stones, carnelians, over the years so to find three so close together was incredible," Mr Saggers added.

Amber discovered on Pakefield Beach - Credit: Joel Saggers

Amber is a fossil resin from several species of pine tree in the family Sciadopityaceae which grew in Europe about 44 million years ago.

Fragments of ambers are occasionally washed up on the Norfolk coast by the sea, usually after easterly winds, and can be mixed with bryozoa and seaweed thrown up by the spring gales.

Dr David Waterhouse, senior curator of natural history at Norwich Castle, confirmed it was uncommon to discover so many close together.

He said: "They certainly look like amber. They don’t look like carnelian stones; which are often mistaken for amber.

Dr David Waterhouse, senior curator of natural history at Norwich Castle. - Credit: Supplied

"I probably only see one or two a year, so for an individual to find all of these it’s probably close to a once-in-a-lifetime find, especially on the larger end of the scale.

"The way they’re stuck out to sea in muds and other sediments, means that it’s unpredictable when they wash up.

"Some years very little is washed up in East Anglia, and then other years a fair amount comes ashore – it’s pure luck!"