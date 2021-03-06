House of multiple occupancy in 'desirable area' set for auction

Published: 8:20 AM March 6, 2021

A five-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) is set to be auctioned off later this month.

The HMO in Gorleston is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on March 24 with a guide price of £180,000 - £200,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as a "great opportunity."

The property was due to be auctioned off last month, however the sale was postponed.

The property description from the auctioneers - for flats one to five at 5 Clarence Road in Gorleston - states: "A great opportunity to acquire this period property in a desirable area of Gorleston granted with an HMO licence by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

"This end terraced house is divided into five, one bedroom flats, each have their own kitchen and all share bathroom facilities.

"There is a communal hall, landing and garden room providing access to the rear garden, w.c and outside store and a double garage.

"All units are currently let, a couple to long standing tenants."











