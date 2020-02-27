Search

One person hospitalised after two-car crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 09:42 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 27 February 2020

Harfrey's roundabout on the A47. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A47.

Norfolk Police were called at 6.52am on Thursday (February 27) to reports of a two-car collision on the A47 in Gorleston, near the Harfrey's roundabout.

Two people were injured, police said.

East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer.

One person was taken to James Paget Hospital for further care.

The Gorleston-bound carriageway of the road was blocked, with diversions in place, before recovery arrived on the scene at 8.10am.

Check our live traffic map for up-to-date travel information.

