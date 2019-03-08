Fire crews called to camp fire
PUBLISHED: 09:18 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 24 August 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A camp fire and a "humanitarian service" saw coastal firefighters called out overnight.
A fire crew from Gorleston were called to Ives Way, in Hopton, at 3.38am to provide a "humanitarian service", Norfolk Fire and Rescue service stated.
The Gorleston crew were called out again at 6.42am to reports of a small camp fire in Fritton.
Firefighters were joined by a crew from Great Yarmouth, and extinguished the fire with hand appliances.
Meanwhile, a Norfolk fire crew from Bungay were called to a fire on Old Railway Road, in Earsham at 9.41pm on Friday night.
This, however, was a false alarm as a result of controlled burning.