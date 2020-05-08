Golf club plan ‘super’ fundraising day to raise ‘significant amount’ for NHS
PUBLISHED: 17:23 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 08 May 2020
Otmar Winterleitner
A coastal golf club is planning a fundraising day in support of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.
Gorleston golf club, the most easterly club in the country, say with Covid-19 restrictions permitting, their event will be held in the late summer.
Boasting a ‘Texas Scramble’ format, the day long event will be open to teams of four who can sign up to play in the competitions.
The event, planned by former club captain Glen Harman and his friend Dan Blatchford, is hoped to raise hundreds of pounds for the hospital, with each hole on a course open to sponsorship from local companies.
Ovamill construction, from Beccles, are already pledging financial support for the day.
Penny Platten, the club’s president, said: “We are delighted to hold this event. It is a super idea and we hope to raise a significant amount for those putting their lives on the line in this pandemic.”
You can follow the event’s progress on the golf club’s website.
