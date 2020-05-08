Golf club plan ‘super’ fundraising day to raise ‘significant amount’ for NHS

A coastal golf club is planning a fundraising day in support of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: Getty Images Otmar Winterleitner

A coastal golf club is planning a fundraising day in support of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gorleston golf club, the most easterly club in the country, say with Covid-19 restrictions permitting, their event will be held in the late summer.

Boasting a ‘Texas Scramble’ format, the day long event will be open to teams of four who can sign up to play in the competitions.

You may also want to watch:

The event, planned by former club captain Glen Harman and his friend Dan Blatchford, is hoped to raise hundreds of pounds for the hospital, with each hole on a course open to sponsorship from local companies.

Ovamill construction, from Beccles, are already pledging financial support for the day.

Penny Platten, the club’s president, said: “We are delighted to hold this event. It is a super idea and we hope to raise a significant amount for those putting their lives on the line in this pandemic.”

You can follow the event’s progress on the golf club’s website.