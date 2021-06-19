Pub has to close indefinitely as town cleans up after floods
- Credit: Jason Silom
Businesses and residents on the coast have been cleaning up after flash flooding resulted in a flurry of calls to emergency services.
Gorleston was inundated on Friday (June 18) as heavy rain fell across the county and incidents in the town kept fire crews busy throughout the afternoon.
Among the streets that saw deep water were the cluster on the west bank of the River Yare including Riverside Road, Bells Marsh, Dock Tavern Lane and Fiske's Opening.
On Saturday morning, debris and waste were left scattered on the paths and around manhole covers after the water had receded or had been pumped away.
There was also damage to the road outside Morrisons on Baker Street, where a temporary traffic light system has been put in place.
Amanda Colburn, who runs the Dock Tavern with her husband, Adam, said they had had to close the pub until further notice.
You may also want to watch:
"It was heavy rain, the water came from the front and side of the pub," she said.
The flooding began around midday and fire crews were on the scene until 4.15pm pumping away the water.
Most Read
- 1 Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain
- 2 Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history
- 3 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
- 4 'An insult - Matt Hancock accused over secret visit to crumbling hospital
- 5 Appeal for rescuers to come forward following Sea Palling incident
- 6 'Max Factor lady' - Tributes to adored gran who died in M11 layby
- 7 Gypsy and travellers await planning appeal result
- 8 Man put hidden camera in bedroom to spy on wife
- 9 Robbers knock out boy, 14, and steal trainers from his feet
- 10 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
Ms Colburn said: "It's not clean water, it's from the drains, so it's all dirty water, everything was flowing around everywhere.
"We need a good cleaning session today. It's the smell as well."
Customers have offered to help with the clean-up.
"We've had to be closed for Covid, now we're having to close again. It's not great," Ms Colburn said.
The couple have been running the pub for 12 years and the landlady said it has been flooded before, most recently last August, but that this has been the worst she has seen it.
"Every time there is heavy rain we do panic. This time we put the boards and sandbags up but it didn't stop it.
"We're just tired of being flooded," she said.
Lisa Hannant, who lives on High Road, said the heavy rain has made a sinkhole on the road outside the fire station "slightly bigger".
The crater has been there for at least eight days.
"It's not surprising as the water flows heavily down High Road," said Ms Hannant.