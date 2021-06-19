Published: 3:48 PM June 19, 2021

A woman takes the opportunity to use a kayak during flooding in Gorleston on June 18. - Credit: Jason Silom

Businesses and residents on the coast have been cleaning up after flash flooding resulted in a flurry of calls to emergency services.

Gorleston was inundated on Friday (June 18) as heavy rain fell across the county and incidents in the town kept fire crews busy throughout the afternoon.

Among the streets that saw deep water were the cluster on the west bank of the River Yare including Riverside Road, Bells Marsh, Dock Tavern Lane and Fiske's Opening.

Fire crew pump water from outside Morrison's in Gorleston on June 18. - Credit: Jason Silom

On Saturday morning, debris and waste were left scattered on the paths and around manhole covers after the water had receded or had been pumped away.

There was also damage to the road outside Morrisons on Baker Street, where a temporary traffic light system has been put in place.

The road outside Morrison's in Gorleston was damaged after flooding on June 18. - Credit: Jason Silom

Amanda Colburn, who runs the Dock Tavern with her husband, Adam, said they had had to close the pub until further notice.

"It was heavy rain, the water came from the front and side of the pub," she said.

The flooding began around midday and fire crews were on the scene until 4.15pm pumping away the water.

The Dock Tavern in Gorleston has been closed until further notice after flooding on Friday (June 18). - Credit: Jason Silom

Ms Colburn said: "It's not clean water, it's from the drains, so it's all dirty water, everything was flowing around everywhere.

"We need a good cleaning session today. It's the smell as well."

Customers have offered to help with the clean-up.

"We've had to be closed for Covid, now we're having to close again. It's not great," Ms Colburn said.

The Dock Tavern in Gorleston has been closed until further notice after flooding on Friday (June 18). - Credit: Jason Silom

The couple have been running the pub for 12 years and the landlady said it has been flooded before, most recently last August, but that this has been the worst she has seen it.

"Every time there is heavy rain we do panic. This time we put the boards and sandbags up but it didn't stop it.

"We're just tired of being flooded," she said.

The road outside Morrison's in Gorleston was damaged after flooding on June 18. - Credit: Jason Silom

Lisa Hannant, who lives on High Road, said the heavy rain has made a sinkhole on the road outside the fire station "slightly bigger".

The crater has been there for at least eight days.

"It's not surprising as the water flows heavily down High Road," said Ms Hannant.







