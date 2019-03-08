Search

Advanced search

Fire crew deal with early morning vehicle blaze

PUBLISHED: 09:17 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 19 October 2019

A crew from Gorleston fire station dealt with a vehicle fire on Beccles Road, St Olaves. Picture: Google Images

A crew from Gorleston fire station dealt with a vehicle fire on Beccles Road, St Olaves. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Firefighters quickly tackled an early morning vehicle blaze on a rural road.

A crew from Gorleston fire station were alerted at 6.06am on Saturday, October 19 to reports of a vehicle fire.

They attended the blaze on Beccles Road, St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth and soon had the incident under control.

A brigade spokesman said: "An appliance from Gorleston attended a vehicle fire on Beccles Road, St Olaves.

"The crew used BA, hose reel jets and hand appliances along with a thermal image camera to extinguish the fire."

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

A11 re-opens following overnight crash which saw man hospitalised

Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills (Picture: Google Street View)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: CCTV captures ‘astonishing’ moment car drives at man on petrol station forecourt

Norfolk Police have released CCTV footage of what happened on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station car park on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston (Picture: Norfolk Police)

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

How special Hernandez convinced Farke he is ready for Premier League recall

Fit-again wide player Onel Hernandez is back in the mix for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Coach driver suspended after telling tourists ‘you MUST speak English in the UK’

A couple visiting Norwich were told by their National Express driver:

Man was ‘really lucky’ to be out when lightning struck his Norfolk flat

Dalton Hewitt-Haynes, whose property was damaged by the lightning strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists