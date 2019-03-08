Fire crew deal with early morning vehicle blaze
PUBLISHED: 09:17 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 19 October 2019
Archant
Firefighters quickly tackled an early morning vehicle blaze on a rural road.
A crew from Gorleston fire station were alerted at 6.06am on Saturday, October 19 to reports of a vehicle fire.
They attended the blaze on Beccles Road, St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth and soon had the incident under control.
A brigade spokesman said: "An appliance from Gorleston attended a vehicle fire on Beccles Road, St Olaves.
"The crew used BA, hose reel jets and hand appliances along with a thermal image camera to extinguish the fire."
