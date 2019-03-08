Fire crew deal with early morning vehicle blaze

A crew from Gorleston fire station dealt with a vehicle fire on Beccles Road, St Olaves. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters quickly tackled an early morning vehicle blaze on a rural road.

A crew from Gorleston fire station were alerted at 6.06am on Saturday, October 19 to reports of a vehicle fire.

They attended the blaze on Beccles Road, St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth and soon had the incident under control.

A brigade spokesman said: "An appliance from Gorleston attended a vehicle fire on Beccles Road, St Olaves.

"The crew used BA, hose reel jets and hand appliances along with a thermal image camera to extinguish the fire."