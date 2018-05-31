Football club reports 'disrespect' on social media to police and FA

Emerald Park the home ground of Gorleston FC. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2016

A football club has reported social media comments made to officials and volunteers to the police and the Football Association.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gorleston FC, who play in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League Premier Division, have reported the actions to Norfolk FA and Great Yarmouth Police after staff, volunteers and club committee members were reportedly disrespected online.

A statement on The Greens website said: "Gorleston Football Club do not condone the behaviour or actions of social media accounts that bring the club or anybody representing the club into any disrepute.

Emerald Park in Gorleston. Picture: George Ryan Emerald Park in Gorleston. Picture: George Ryan

"Due to recent unwanted attention and disrespect to staff, volunteers, committee members and to other clubs by these individuals, who are not associated with Gorleston FC, we have taken the necessary steps to report these actions to Norfolk FA and Great Yarmouth Police, with them now investigating the situation."

A fans forum, organised by Gorleston FC, will take place next Thursday, December 12 in the Emerald Park clubhouse.