Coastguard called to reports of 11-year-old stung by jellyfish

The coastguard were called to reports of a girl being stung by a jellyfish in Gorleston. Picture: HM Coastguard Archant

The coastguard were called to reports of a young girl being stung by a jellyfish in Gorleston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday, June 30, Gorleston's coastguard team received a call from a distressed mother who reported her 11-year-old daughter had been stung by a jellyfish.

You may also want to watch:

They arrived at the scene along the lower esplanade on the beach but found no trace of the casualty.

After the rescue crew spoke to members of the public, it was revealed the mother and child had left the area and were thought to have gone home.

In a post on the HM Coastguard Gorleston Facebook page, at just before 8pm, they said: "With nothing more to go by the team were stood down and returned to the station."