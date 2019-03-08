Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Coastguard called to reports of 11-year-old stung by jellyfish

PUBLISHED: 21:33 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:33 01 July 2019

The coastguard were called to reports of a girl being stung by a jellyfish in Gorleston. Picture: HM Coastguard

The coastguard were called to reports of a girl being stung by a jellyfish in Gorleston. Picture: HM Coastguard

Archant

The coastguard were called to reports of a young girl being stung by a jellyfish in Gorleston.

On Monday, June 30, Gorleston's coastguard team received a call from a distressed mother who reported her 11-year-old daughter had been stung by a jellyfish.

You may also want to watch:

They arrived at the scene along the lower esplanade on the beach but found no trace of the casualty.

After the rescue crew spoke to members of the public, it was revealed the mother and child had left the area and were thought to have gone home.

In a post on the HM Coastguard Gorleston Facebook page, at just before 8pm, they said: "With nothing more to go by the team were stood down and returned to the station."

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Shooting trial: teenager shot in back at close range in “planned attack” at Norwich park

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

King’s Lynn Stars 49 Swindon Robins 40: Stars pick up solid victory as they look to climb table

Erik Riss picked up two wins against Swindon. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists