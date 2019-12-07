Air ambulance responds after young girl suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a medical emergency in Gorleston. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A young girl was taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone needed treatment in the Great Yarmouth area.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the air ambulance were called out at 4.10pm on Monday, December 2 after a young girl suffered a suspected medical emergency in Gorleston.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked to Gorleston to assist EEAST with a young girl who had suffered a medical emergency.

"Babcock pilots landed the helicopter on a nearby green.

"Doctor Nicola Ebbs and critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care, including sedating the patient to help manage her pain.

"The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to James Paget University Hospital, by road ambulance, for further treatment."