Great Norfolk Bakes: Gorgeous recipes to cook this Norfolk Day
PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:08 14 July 2020
Archant
From Norfolk Fair Buttons to cheese rusks, we’ve teamed up with the Woman’s Institute (WI) to bring you some Norfolk inspired recipes that will make your taste buds tingle.
This year we’re encouraging people to celebrate Norfolk Day, taking place on July 27, in their own homes or with socially distant street parties.
With just a couple of weeks to go, Norfolk’s WI have prepared some traditional Norfolk recipes that you can enjoy.
Mary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI, said: “The Norfolk WI Sharing and Caring page has been running on social media during the covid-19 crisis with people posting pictures of their lockdown baking.
“We have added Norfolk recipes and menus as part of our Norfolk Day celebrations so people can enjoy their food in the garden or at socially-distanced picnics this July.”
Norfolk’s WI has 152 separate groups and almost 5,000 members, all of whom inspire women through experiences, knowledge and skills.
The WI plays a unique role in providing women with educational opportunities and the chance to build new skills, to take part in a wide variety of activities and to campaign on issues that matter to them and their communities.
To find out what’s going on in your area and see more recipes, visit: norfolk.thewi.org.uk/norfolk-day-2020
- Are you running a Norfolk Day event between July 25 and 27? To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.
