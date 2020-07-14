Great Norfolk Bakes: Gorgeous recipes to cook this Norfolk Day

Hazel Jones, Mary Dorrell, Maggie Gallop, Margaret Collingwood (chairman), Vicki Reynolds, Coral Batchelor, Evelyn Ninham and Liz barker at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich Archant

From Norfolk Fair Buttons to cheese rusks, we’ve teamed up with the Woman’s Institute (WI) to bring you some Norfolk inspired recipes that will make your taste buds tingle.

Recipie for Norfolk Shortcake. Picture: Archant Recipie for Norfolk Shortcake. Picture: Archant

This year we’re encouraging people to celebrate Norfolk Day, taking place on July 27, in their own homes or with socially distant street parties.

Recipie for Norfolk fair buttons. Picture: Archant Recipie for Norfolk fair buttons. Picture: Archant

With just a couple of weeks to go, Norfolk’s WI have prepared some traditional Norfolk recipes that you can enjoy.

Recipie for Norfolk Cheese Rusks. Picture: Archant Recipie for Norfolk Cheese Rusks. Picture: Archant

Mary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI, said: “The Norfolk WI Sharing and Caring page has been running on social media during the covid-19 crisis with people posting pictures of their lockdown baking.

Norfolk Fair Buttons. Traditionally sold at Easter Markets in Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Great for Norfolk Day street parties and picnics. Picture: WI Norfolk Fair Buttons. Traditionally sold at Easter Markets in Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Great for Norfolk Day street parties and picnics. Picture: WI

“We have added Norfolk recipes and menus as part of our Norfolk Day celebrations so people can enjoy their food in the garden or at socially-distanced picnics this July.”

Norfolk Cheesy Rusks. Picture: Norfolk's WI Norfolk Cheesy Rusks. Picture: Norfolk's WI

Norfolk’s WI has 152 separate groups and almost 5,000 members, all of whom inspire women through experiences, knowledge and skills.

The WI plays a unique role in providing women with educational opportunities and the chance to build new skills, to take part in a wide variety of activities and to campaign on issues that matter to them and their communities.

To find out what’s going on in your area and see more recipes, visit: norfolk.thewi.org.uk/norfolk-day-2020

- Are you running a Norfolk Day event between July 25 and 27? To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.