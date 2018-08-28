Search

Woman runs 25 miles on Christmas Day for mental health

PUBLISHED: 10:30 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:47 07 December 2018

Victoria Turrell, who is a sales coordinator from Goleston will test her fitness as well as her strength of mind in the charity run. Picture: Contributed

Archant

While we tuck into our festive breakfast and tear open our Christmas presents, one woman is set to run 25 miles on Christmas Day for Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind.

Victoria Turrell, who is a sales coordinator, from Goleston, will test her fitness as well as her strength of mind in the charity run.

To date, the furthest she has run is 18 miles, but she is on a strict training regime to make sure she can complete the course.

Ms Turrell will set off from her home at 6am on Christmas Day and will run to Oulton Broad, passing through Hopton, Corton and Lowestoft before heading back via Blundeston, Lound, Browston, Belton and Bradwell. She will run the final mile with her dog Pepper.

She said: “I understand the benefit physical activity can have on mental wellbeing. I wanted to set myself a personal challenge that could help raise awareness, whilst raising funds for Great Yarmouth & Waveney Mind to support the fantastic work they do within our community.”

