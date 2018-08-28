Google Maps mistakes Norfolk town for Pakistan

A picture from a town in Pakistan appears as the main image for people searching Google Maps for the Norfolk town of Diss. Picture: Google Archant

People searching for Diss on Google Maps could be forgiven for being confused after being presented with a main image that shows mountains, a wide river and a suspension bridge.

The picture from Pakistan as it appears as the main image on Google Maps when people search for Diss. Picture: Google The picture from Pakistan as it appears as the main image on Google Maps when people search for Diss. Picture: Google

The South Norfolk town is known for its Mere and historic market but a mountainous landscape setting it cannot be described as having.

While the Google page does link to a map of the town and includes other photos actually of Diss, alongside facts about the town and details of local hotels, the main image turns out to be near a town called Timergara some 6,000 miles away in Pakistan.

Whilst Diss is located between Norwich and Ipswich; Timergara is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, previously known as the North-West Frontier Province, near the Pakistan border with Afghanistan and the famous Khyber Pass.

The Asharigat Bridge, which appears in the image, spans the Panjkora River which flows down from the glaciers of the Hindu Kush Mountains.

Spot the difference: the picture of an area near Timergara in Pakistan and Diss Mere. Picture: Google/Denise Bradley Spot the difference: the picture of an area near Timergara in Pakistan and Diss Mere. Picture: Google/Denise Bradley

The misidentified picture appears to have been posted on Google in 2016 by a photographer called Abu Habib Jan who is described as a “local guide”.

Google said it would look into the error but has so far declined to comment further.

DISS

Diss is a market town near the border between Norfolk and Suffolk in the valley of the River Waveney. The town’s maximum altitude is 29 metres and it is famous for Diss Mere which is 18ft deep, although there is another 51ft of mud. Its population is about 7,600 and the town has nine churches including Church of England, Catholic, Methodist and Baptist.

TIMERGARA

Timergara is located on the east bank of the Panjkora River and is the district headquarters of Lower Dir District in Pakistan. The town is at altitude of 823 metres (2,700 ft) and is hot and arid in summer while the winter is cold and wet with heavy snowfall and floods. Its population of 43,000 is mainly Pashtun many of whom wear traditional dress.