Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Google Maps mistakes Norfolk town for Pakistan

PUBLISHED: 12:44 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 18 January 2019

A picture from a town in Pakistan appears as the main image for people searching Google Maps for the Norfolk town of Diss. Picture: Google

A picture from a town in Pakistan appears as the main image for people searching Google Maps for the Norfolk town of Diss. Picture: Google

Archant

People searching for Diss on Google Maps could be forgiven for being confused after being presented with a main image that shows mountains, a wide river and a suspension bridge.

The picture from Pakistan as it appears as the main image on Google Maps when people search for Diss. Picture: GoogleThe picture from Pakistan as it appears as the main image on Google Maps when people search for Diss. Picture: Google

The South Norfolk town is known for its Mere and historic market but a mountainous landscape setting it cannot be described as having.

While the Google page does link to a map of the town and includes other photos actually of Diss, alongside facts about the town and details of local hotels, the main image turns out to be near a town called Timergara some 6,000 miles away in Pakistan.

Whilst Diss is located between Norwich and Ipswich; Timergara is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, previously known as the North-West Frontier Province, near the Pakistan border with Afghanistan and the famous Khyber Pass.

The Asharigat Bridge, which appears in the image, spans the Panjkora River which flows down from the glaciers of the Hindu Kush Mountains.

Spot the difference: the picture of an area near Timergara in Pakistan and Diss Mere. Picture: Google/Denise BradleySpot the difference: the picture of an area near Timergara in Pakistan and Diss Mere. Picture: Google/Denise Bradley

The misidentified picture appears to have been posted on Google in 2016 by a photographer called Abu Habib Jan who is described as a “local guide”.

Google said it would look into the error but has so far declined to comment further.

HERE & THERE

DISS

Diss is a market town near the border between Norfolk and Suffolk in the valley of the River Waveney. The town’s maximum altitude is 29 metres and it is famous for Diss Mere which is 18ft deep, although there is another 51ft of mud. Its population is about 7,600 and the town has nine churches including Church of England, Catholic, Methodist and Baptist.

TIMERGARA

Timergara is located on the east bank of the Panjkora River and is the district headquarters of Lower Dir District in Pakistan. The town is at altitude of 823 metres (2,700 ft) and is hot and arid in summer while the winter is cold and wet with heavy snowfall and floods. Its population of 43,000 is mainly Pashtun many of whom wear traditional dress.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Nine-month-old baby boy involved in Prince Philip crash

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a collision at Babingley, near the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Number of sheep stolen from Norfolk farm confirmed by police

Police have confirmed 100 pregnant ewes were stolen from a Norfolk farm on Tuesday. Pictured, stock image of a lamb in a field. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Minute’s silence for climate change descends into farce at County Hall

Campaigners sport banners after

Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City star Timm Klose delivers his injury bulletin from Switzerland

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists