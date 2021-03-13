News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More people head to work in latest lockdown, new Google data reveals

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:35 PM March 13, 2021   
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

- Credit: Archant

The number of people heading in to work has considerably increased during the latest lockdown. 

And supermarkets, parks and essential shops have also seen increased footfall in Norfolk compared to the first lockdown, according to data from Google.

The figures show Norfolk workplaces were 18pc busier between January 5 and February 15 compared to the first six weeks of the first lockdown in March 2020.

During March 24 and May 4, 2020, the number of people going to their workplace within the county was 59pc lower than what it was during the pre-pandemic period.

Workplaces were 11pc busier compared with pre-pandemic averages for the first six weeks of this lockdown. 

It is not just Norfolk which has seen an increase, but the UK as a whole. A 19pc increase in office working has been recorded across the UK during this lockdown. 

The busiest working day between the start of the first UK lockdown and mid-February was September 13, when office activity was just 1pc below usual levels.

By contrast, the quietest weekday over this time – outside of bank holidays – was December 29, which was 65pc below normal.

Time spent in Norfolk homes has decreased by five per cent compared to the first lockdown, while public transport is 1pc down in Norfolk during the latest lockdown.

Empty streets in Lowestoft during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

While the amount of public transport use has fallen in the county during this lockdown, the UK average has actually increased by 6pc. 

Norfolk's supermarkets are 11pc busier than the first lockdown, rising from 35pc below pre-pandemic levels during the first lockdown to 24pc recently. 

These trends are roughly in line with the UK average as a whole.

Retail and recreation has had a 13pc increase in Norfolk compared to the levels recorded between March and May 2020. 

And parks are also seven pc busier than what they were during the first lockdown, the data shows.

