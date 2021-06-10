Do you think 'Freedom Day' should go ahead on June 21?
It's been labelled ‘Freedom Day’ - a symbolic milestone for when all coronavirus restrictions come to an end in England.
And while it remains scheduled for June 21, many are asking if it should be delayed.
It would be the first time in more than 14 months since restrictions on our daily lives were implemented, but some still believe we are not ready.
The date of June 21 date has been a beacon since the government set out its roadmap back in February and the thought of yet another delay to life getting back to normal could be too much for many individuals and groups.
However, doubt remains due to the growing prevalence of the virus' Delta variant, first seen in India.
But what do you think - should lockdown restrictions come to an end or should we remain vigilant?
We would welcome your views about what you think should happen on June 21. You can share them via this Google Form.
The form will close at 12noon on Friday, June 11.
