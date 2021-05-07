News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Footfall at supermarkets reaches pre-Covid levels, data shows

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:51 PM May 7, 2021   
Young woman in mask shopping in supermarket

'You can use linear lighting to guide customers through the store and ensure they don't miss any aisles.' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of people heading to the supermarket in Norfolk are back to pre-Covid levels, new figures have revealed.

Google Mobility Data for the county shows the footfall to supermarkets and pharmacies has been on the rise since the first easing restrictions came into effect on April 12. 

Norfolk supermarkets were 6pc busier between April 27 and May 3 compared to the first five weeks before the pandemic began last year.

When lockdown was reintroduced in January this year, supermarkets in Norfolk saw a -24pc decrease, falling as far as -31pc on January 24.

Norfolk's supermarket footfall was above the UK's reported figure of 0pc change up to May 3.

You may also want to watch:

People's access to retail and recreation continues to increase after reporting a -63pc change in footfall at the start of the pandemic In Norfolk this is now -18pc, above the national figure of -29pc.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  2. 2 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
  3. 3 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
  1. 4 Antiques Road Trip films at Norfolk collectables shop
  2. 5 Iconic seafront property sold as £50,000 donated to lifeboats
  3. 6 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
  4. 7 Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'
  5. 8 Two women injured in serious crash which closed road
  6. 9 Police hunt for missing Beccles man
  7. 10 Norwich Airport puts back a host of flights as Covid bites
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fiona and Guy Boswell Norwich

Widow fighting for wedding refund

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood actor Harry Van Gorkum after his haircut at Truman's in Norwich on Thursday, April 29

Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The overturned HGV on the verge of the A47 at Scarning

Norfolk Police | Updated

A47 opens 18 hours after HGV overturns in crash with car

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The Wells Harbour Railway. Picture: Ian Burt

Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus