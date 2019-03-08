Officers warn motorists to avoid town centre after crash
PUBLISHED: 14:06 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 12 May 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
Police are warning motorists to avoid a town centre road after a crash.
Officers are currently at the scene of a collision on Goodwins Road, junction with Vancouver Avenue, in King's Lynn.
The King's Lynn Police tweeted: "Currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Goodwins Road, junction with Vancouver Avenue.
"Please try and avoid the area."
