Officers warn motorists to avoid town centre after crash

PUBLISHED: 14:06 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 12 May 2019

Police are appealing to motorists to avoid an area. Photo: James Bass.

Police are appealing to motorists to avoid an area. Photo: James Bass.

Police are warning motorists to avoid a town centre road after a crash.

Officers are currently at the scene of a collision on Goodwins Road, junction with Vancouver Avenue, in King's Lynn.

The King's Lynn Police tweeted: "Currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Goodwins Road, junction with Vancouver Avenue.

"Please try and avoid the area."

