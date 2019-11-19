Search

Joy as 'exceptional' fish and chips shops win national award

PUBLISHED: 16:39 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 19 November 2019

Perrys fish and chips in Lowestoft has proudly won The Good Food Award for Fish & Chips 2020. Owner Perry Rudge. Picture: Mick Howes

Perrys fish and chips in Lowestoft has proudly won The Good Food Award for Fish & Chips 2020. Owner Perry Rudge. Picture: Mick Howes

They are popular eateries on the east coast dedicated to serving traditional fish and chips.

A sample of food on offer at Perrys Fish and Chips Lowestoft, which has been awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture: Perrys Fish and Chips Lowestoft

And staff at two fish and chips restaurants in Lowestoft were all smiles this week.

Perry's Fish and Chips Lowestoft are celebrating the results of their hard work after scooping a national award for the first time.

Atlantic Fish Bar in Lowestoft has won a national award. Picture: Google Images

The fish and chips restaurant and takeaway shop on Suffolk Road has been awarded the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020.

They received the national award honour for the "exceptional" quality of its food - and they expressed delight as they joined Atlantic Fish and Chips on Lowestoft High Street as both received the annual accolade.

Perrys fish and chips in Lowestoft has proudly won The Good Food Award for Fish & Chips 2020. Owner Perry Rudge. Picture: Mick Howes

Earlier this month, four fish and chips shops in Norfolk were named Good Food Award 2020 winners.

The Good Food Awards For Fish and Chips are by invitation only, with a judging panel assessing customer reviews of the venue over the past 12 months.

Perrys fish and chips in Lowestoft has proudly won The Good Food Award for Fish & Chips 2020. Owner Perry Rudge. Picture: Mick Howes

Perry's Fish and Chips Lowestoft owner Perry Rudge, 60, said: "We received an email to say we had won the award - we are absolutely delighted.

"I am over the moon."

Admitting he was "very proud," Mr Rudge added: "Thank you to everyone that voted for us.

"We could not have done it without you all. It was the customers who done it with their really great comments - we are really grateful to them."

Mr Rudge, who has owned the shop's freehold since 2008, but leased it out for four years between 2012 and 2016, said: "Over the last three-and-a-half years we've built it up again to what it is today."

The 43-seater restaurant complete with seven specials on the takeaway board, is open on lunchtimes between 11.30am and 2.30pm, from Tuesday to Saturday.

Mr Rudge, who has been frying since 1992, said: "We like to give good quality customer service, offering really good value for money, and I have excellent waitress staff and customer assistants - Sandra, Tracey and Lynne."

With Good Food Awards recognising "the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field," of Perrys fish and chips Lowestoft and Atlantic Fish and Chips in Lowestoft, the judges concluded: "Over the last 12 months we have evaluated customer feedback and this fish and chips shop/restaurant has demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category.

"In recognition of this achievement they have been duly awarded the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020."

Visit www.goodchippyaward.com/winner/2020/perrys-fish-chips-lowestoft/

