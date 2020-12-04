Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM December 4, 2020

Family solicitors at Norfolk-based law firm Clapham & Collinge LLP are supporting Resolution’s ‘Good Divorce Week 2020’, a national campaign that aims to promote practical and constructive ways for separating parents to put the needs of their children first.

Organised by Resolution, a community of more than 6,500 family justice professionals, this year the campaign focuses around the benefits of early legal advice, as it prepares to re-launch its Code of Practice.

Resolution members believe the process of separating, sorting out finances and arranging childcare should be done in a way that minimises conflict and keeps the best interests of any children involved at the heart of proceedings. By seeking early professional advice, couples have the benefit of considering a range of options and making a decision that is most suitable to them.

Neale Grearson, who is a partner and head of the family law department at Clapham & Collinge LLP - Credit: Clapham & Collinge

Neale Grearson, who is a partner and head of the family law department at Clapham & Collinge LLP, is a qualified collaborative lawyer and member of the Norfolk Good Divorce Group. This is made up of family lawyers from firms throughout the county who are committed to helping clients achieve a divorce or separation in a non-confrontational way, without going to court.

"The term 'good divorce' is an interesting phrase and in some ways is contradictory," explains Neale. "A natural pre-cursor to divorce is a relationship breakdown. Relationship breakdowns can be difficult for parties at a time when emotions are often running high. This can increase tensions, especially when faced with a legal mechanism which is currently heavily reliant upon fault. The so called 'blame game' can have a huge impact on the couples future relationship.

"The idea of a 'good divorce' is to try and reduce conflict between the parties and the impact that this has on children and the wider family. The ultimate goal is for parties to come out the other side of the relationship breakdown amicably, with respect for each other, putting their children's needs first and limiting the overall impact of the breakdown on their children and the wider family."

Caroline Eaton is an associate solicitor at Clapham & Collinge - Credit: Clapham & Collinge

Neale, together with associate solicitor Caroline Eaton, are members of Resolution and uphold Resolution's Code of Practice in the work they do.