New befriending service set up to support lonely and isolated

Published: 3:01 PM April 29, 2021

Kerry Robinson, one of the founders of Angels of King's Lynn. Picture: Kerry Robinson - Credit: Archant

A new befriending service for all adults is being set up to support those feeling lonely and isolated following a demand in people wanting someone to talk to during the pandemic.

The service, which is called Good Call, came about during the third lockdown after Angels of King's Lynn admin Kerry Robinson received an increase in messages from members who felt lonely.

The Facebook group, which was initially set up by Mrs Robinson and Jo Reynolds to support vulnerable people in west Norfolk during the pandemic, soon became a network of support for the local community.

Mrs Robinson, a departmental administrator for the emergency department at the QEH, said she has recently received an increase in private messages from people wanting to have someone to talk to, which sparked a project with others who were having similar conversations.

She posted: "This is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of, we are living in a very different world to what we are used to and mental health is important."

After seeing there was a need, Mrs Robinson along with Becca Rogers, Victoria Price and Andy Frere-Smith decided to set up their own service to help others.

Mrs Robinson said: "We knew that there were local befriending services out there but they were aimed at the older generation.

"Over the last few months we have had the support from West Norfolk Befriending, Community Action Norfolk, and Two's Company who have all shared their knowledge.

"This has helped us to begin our own project, linking up those who may be feeling lonely with befriender volunteers."

The service which is planned to launch at the end of May will initially start with volunteers phoning those requesting a call.

The group hope to raise awareness and funds for the project by holding a sponsored silence on May 8 from 8am to 8pm, and to highlight what isolation feels like and having "no-one to talk to."

Money raised from the sponsored silence will go towards the cost of running the service. To participate or donate email hello@goodcallnorfolk.org

You can also request a call by contacting the service via the email above.