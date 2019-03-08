Cycle ride to all three royal golf clubs in Norfolk

A group of golfers is taking part in a 100-mile cycle challenge to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The Royal Cromer Golf Club has a long history of raising money for good causes through its Captains' charities.

Current captain Will Howett said: "I chose Alzheimer's Research UK as my chosen charity for the year as north Norfolk has the highest percentage of the population with this disease, and it has also affected some of my friends and family and is, therefore, very close to my heart.

"In Norfolk an estimated 16,400 people have dementia with the highest number in north Norfolk.

"On June 30, myself and about 12 others, will be cycling to the three Royal Golf Clubs in Norfolk, Royal West Norfolk at Brancaster, Royal Norwich and back home to Royal Cromer. The distance is about 100 miles and up until two months ago I hadn't ridden a bike in years. I have since spent hours training, as there is no turning back now.

"Throughout the year there will be events where we will be raising money, but I wanted to set a challenge that would hopefully raise a significant amount for the charity. Club members can do the whole journey or just one or two legs."

Mr Howett, who is senior client relationship manager at Saffron Insurance in Cromer, said the idea came when he was playing golf with Paul Ericksen, who is also a keen cyclist.

He added: "He said straight away he would help and he thought he could find a sponsor.

"Paul works for Norfolk Homes and the company directors Alan Clark and Philip Makepeace have agreed to sponsor the event with a major contribution.

"And Phil Makepeace and his wife Kirsten, plus Lee Morgan from Norfolk Homes, have joined the ride.

"We have several volunteers to help behind the scenes and Greg Saunders from Black Bikes in Sheringham has not only helped me get my bike set up, but also agreed to supply any spares on the day. We are looking to raise as much as possible and have set a target of £7,500."

