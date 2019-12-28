Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down

A popular town centre pub and eatery is set to close just over two years after it opened.

Richard and Lucy Golding after they transformed the Wenns pub into a new bar and deli called Goldings. Also pictured (R) is Manager Jess Marlow

Richard and Lucy Golding reopened the former Wenns, on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place, as Goldings in January 2018.

They launched the pub with rooms and deli after eight years of running the Market Bistro next door.

But now the couple have told shocked customers the business is closing.

The stylish bar and seating area inside Goldings

Mrs Golding posted on Facebook: "It's been more than emotional. I hope you have enjoyed what we worked hard for.️ Goldings will be closing on January 9."

The revelation brought a flood of replies. Customer Helen Mileham posted: "I'm so gutted. You've all worked so hard and Goldings has been brilliant to have in King's Lynn.

"A nice place with nice people and amazing food and drinks. Absolutely gutted to see you go."

Work gets under way on the Wenns in 2017

Lynne Lemon said: "Sorry to read this. It was such an improvement to the appearance of the Saturday Market Place. It seems a very strange situation."

Claire Jones added: "This is such a shame. Goldings is an asset to the town in so many ways and has helped regenerate the Saturday Market Place."

Another posted: "We'll now have an empty pub sat in a beautiful part of town. Rather than an excellent place to eat and drink." In response to on customer, Mrs Golding said: "Unfortunately landlords wont negotiate rent. 10k a month is unachievable."

The former Wenns before it was transformed by the Goldings

The 19th Century Wenns had stood empty for two years before Mr and Mrs Golding took it over, creating 15 jobs.

The couple refurbished the Grade II listed building with modern seating and vintage decor as well as a "snug" area with leather Chesterfield sofas.

Shortly after it opened, in January 2018, Mrs Golding said: "We were really busy in the run up to Christmas and everybody has been really positive.

"They can't quite believe the change, saying we brought back what the old Wenns used to be in the 70s when it was the place to be in King's Lynn."

Yesterday, she posted on Facebook: "Once again I would like to thank everyone for their kind messages. It's impossible for me to reply to every one of them but I want you all to know that they are very much appreciated. We will be closing early this Sunday at 4.30pm, for a huge staff party. We're all going to get very merry and celebrate together at how awesome they all are. They deserve to end their journey with us on a high."