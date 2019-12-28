Search

Advanced search

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

PUBLISHED: 09:37 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 28 December 2019

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A popular town centre pub and eatery is set to close just over two years after it opened.

Richard and Lucy Golding after they transformed the Wenns pub into a new bar and deli called Goldings. Also pictured (R) is Manager Jess Marlow Picture: Ian BurtRichard and Lucy Golding after they transformed the Wenns pub into a new bar and deli called Goldings. Also pictured (R) is Manager Jess Marlow Picture: Ian Burt

Richard and Lucy Golding reopened the former Wenns, on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place, as Goldings in January 2018.

They launched the pub with rooms and deli after eight years of running the Market Bistro next door.

But now the couple have told shocked customers the business is closing.

The stylish bar and seating area inside Goldings Picture: Ian BurtThe stylish bar and seating area inside Goldings Picture: Ian Burt

Mrs Golding posted on Facebook: "It's been more than emotional. I hope you have enjoyed what we worked hard for.️ Goldings will be closing on January 9."

The revelation brought a flood of replies. Customer Helen Mileham posted: "I'm so gutted. You've all worked so hard and Goldings has been brilliant to have in King's Lynn.

"A nice place with nice people and amazing food and drinks. Absolutely gutted to see you go."

Work gets under way on the Wenns in 2017 Picture: Chris BishopWork gets under way on the Wenns in 2017 Picture: Chris Bishop

Lynne Lemon said: "Sorry to read this. It was such an improvement to the appearance of the Saturday Market Place. It seems a very strange situation."

Claire Jones added: "This is such a shame. Goldings is an asset to the town in so many ways and has helped regenerate the Saturday Market Place."

Another posted: "We'll now have an empty pub sat in a beautiful part of town. Rather than an excellent place to eat and drink." In response to on customer, Mrs Golding said: "Unfortunately landlords wont negotiate rent. 10k a month is unachievable."

The former Wenns before it was transformed by the Goldings Picture: Ian BurtThe former Wenns before it was transformed by the Goldings Picture: Ian Burt

The 19th Century Wenns had stood empty for two years before Mr and Mrs Golding took it over, creating 15 jobs.

The couple refurbished the Grade II listed building with modern seating and vintage decor as well as a "snug" area with leather Chesterfield sofas.

Shortly after it opened, in January 2018, Mrs Golding said: "We were really busy in the run up to Christmas and everybody has been really positive.

"They can't quite believe the change, saying we brought back what the old Wenns used to be in the 70s when it was the place to be in King's Lynn."

Yesterday, she posted on Facebook: "Once again I would like to thank everyone for their kind messages. It's impossible for me to reply to every one of them but I want you all to know that they are very much appreciated. We will be closing early this Sunday at 4.30pm, for a huge staff party. We're all going to get very merry and celebrate together at how awesome they all are. They deserve to end their journey with us on a high."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Flying Scotsman to come to Norfolk in 2020

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.

New Year’s Honours 2020: Norfolk’s own Mr Christmas among those from Norfolk to be honoured

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Farke impressed by Mourinho’s impact at Spurs as City target an upset

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho saw his team grind out a 2-1 home win over Brighton on Boxing Day Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Delays warning with road to be closed and traffic diverted

Emergency repairs will be carried out with a road closure in place on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists