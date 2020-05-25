Crime-fighting police dog Toby retires after eight years of service

PD Toby has worked with Norfolk Police for eight years. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Archant

After eight years of collaring criminals and sniffing out substances, a beloved police dog has clocked off duty for the final time to begin his well-earned retirement.

PD Toby receives a card and gifts to mark his retirement from the force. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs PD Toby receives a card and gifts to mark his retirement from the force. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs

PD Toby, a golden Labrador who has worked with the constabulary since 2012, made a career out of making sure the law caught up with criminals.

Working mainly in the King’s Lynn area, but also in Downham Market, Hunstanton and Great Yarmouth, Toby has been involved in some high-profile busts in recent years, using his keen sense of smell and dogged determination to become a great ally to his two-legged colleagues.

Through the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Twitter account, handler PC Jamie Ward paid tribute to his canine partner.

He said: “After eight years on the section, PD Toby has worked his last shift. Since 2012 he has been my loyal crew partner working mainly in the King’s Lynn area. He has been a thorn in the side of many criminals.

Toby will now enjoy his retirement living with a friend of his police handler. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Toby will now enjoy his retirement living with a friend of his police handler. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs

“Toby will enjoy his retirement with his new family.”

Handlers do get first refusal when it comes to deciding where a police dog will live after life on the force, but PC Ward said he was unable to keep him.

“He has been rehomed to a good friend of ours who will give him the life he deserves,” he said.

“He has already settled in well.”

Toby has proven to be a useful ally in the force’s attempts to tackle drug crime in the county in recent years, often working with officers from Operation Moonshot to sniff out stashes and gather vital evidence.

One example of his fine work came in February 2018 when he was on scene to help police seize a quantity of drugs, cash and a number of mobile phones from a home in King’s Lynn.

Toby also played a key role in a raid on one Downham Market home in July 2018 and again the following January when officers searched a property in nearby Hilgay – on both occasions cannabis was seized and arrests were made.

Teamwork skills have been a key part of his work – a joint effort with PD Gizmo saw the pair collar two burglars in Yarmouth last June, while he has also operated alongside a serial NOSCAs winner, German Shepherd Neeko.