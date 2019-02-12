Do you know the women in this photograph? Shop searches for owner of gold heart
PUBLISHED: 11:01 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 12 February 2019
Archant
A shop in Wymondham is trying to trace the owner of a photograph encased in a gold heart, lost in the store last week.
Staff at the Co-op on Lime Tree Avenue in Wymondham were handed the decorative heart by a customer on Friday, February 8, after it was found on the shop floor.
The frame is around the size of 50p and holds a photo of three women smiling at the camera.
Terri Jermyn, who works at the Co-op said the team was keen to return the item to the owner as it was likely to be special to them.