Do you know the women in this photograph? Shop searches for owner of gold heart

The photograph framed in a small gold heart was found on Friday morning in the Co-op store on Lime Tree Avenue, Wymondham.Photo: Terri Jermyn Archant

A shop in Wymondham is trying to trace the owner of a photograph encased in a gold heart, lost in the store last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at the Co-op on Lime Tree Avenue in Wymondham were handed the decorative heart by a customer on Friday, February 8, after it was found on the shop floor.

The frame is around the size of 50p and holds a photo of three women smiling at the camera.

Terri Jermyn, who works at the Co-op said the team was keen to return the item to the owner as it was likely to be special to them.