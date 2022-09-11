The Prideasaurus after it was unveiled at Chantry Place in Norwich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

It’s time to take home your very own piece of the GoGoDiscover trail at a charity auction!

After 10 weeks of entertaining more than half a million people across the county, a total of 60 sculptures will be going under the hammer.

Taking place on Wednesday, September 28, the auction will be held for the first time at Norwich Cathedral.

Auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Rashkin-Sharpe, from television’s Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Roadshow - Credit: Break

Acclaimed auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Rashkin-Sharpe, from television’s Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Roadshow, will be the hosts for the event.

All proceeds will go towards local charity Break to stamp out the mammoth expectations faced by young adults leaving care.

Greatole is going under the hammer - Credit: Break

There will be 39 T.rex, 18 Steppe Mammoths, and three Breakasuraus sculptures going under the hammer. The 60 lots also include one white Mammoth and T.rex, ready to be given their very own roarsome artwork.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many people enjoy the GoGoDiscover trail this summer and we are excited to see what’s next for our sculptures,” said Pete Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager.

“So many people have fallen in love with them and have their favourites. Our incredible artists have created some amazing designs making something completely unique.

“This auction is the perfect opportunity to be able to take home an original piece of art and a memento of another fantastic trail all whilst supporting Break.”

Ziggy is going under the hammer - Credit: Break

Those attending the auction will be treated to a sparkling reception and canapés thanks to sponsors Norfolk Cottages. Or bidders can join in from the comfort of their own home via the online auction portal or over the phone.

The evening starts at 6pm with the auction commencing at 7pm. Tickets and the online catalogue of available sculptures is available on the Break website break-charity.org. For those unable to attend, it will be streamed live on the GoGoDiscover Facebook page, along with updates posted throughout the evening.

Organised in conjunction with Wild In Art and designed by local artists, the T.rex sculptures have been on the streets of Norwich since late June, across the city centre, while the mammoths can be found in towns including King’s Lynn, Cromer and Great Yarmouth.