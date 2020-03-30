Search

Revealed: Where 14 of the 20 GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculptures will be - if trail goes ahead

PUBLISHED: 15:30 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 30 March 2020

Break charity's new art trail sculpture, the GoGoDiscover T-Rex, is revealed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Break charity's new art trail sculpture, the GoGoDiscover T-Rex, is revealed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The stamping grounds of more than a dozen of the Tyrannosaurus sculptures which are preparing to take over Norwich have been revealed - if the trail can go ahead.

Martin Green, project manager, with the newly revealed Break charity's new art trail sculpture, the GoGoDiscover T-Rex. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMartin Green, project manager, with the newly revealed Break charity's new art trail sculpture, the GoGoDiscover T-Rex. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As it stands, the latest trail of bright-coloured sculptures supporting local charity Break will see 20 T-Rexes dotted around locations around Norwich city centre, beginning at the end of July.

And despite uncertainty around the event, 14 of the 20 locations have now been revealed, as preparations for the trail tentatively continue.

Applications to Norwich City Council for 14 of the 20 sculptures have now been submitted, revealing part of the route dinosaur-hunters will be able to follow - assuming current restrictions on movement have been relaxed.

The trail will serve as a teaser to a larger, Norfolk-wide trail in 2021 - following on from previous sculpture trails which have seen the county invaded by dragons, gorillas, hares and elephants in recent years.

The tradition, which happens every few years, see sculptures painted and displayed across various locations, before being auction off in support of the charity, which supports vulnerable children across East Anglia.

A spokesman for Break said: “Break fully support the lockdown imposed by the government for the safety of the general public, our volunteers and staff.

“Given the event is taking place in the summer we are monitoring the situation carefully. At this time no decisions have been made - we are watching carefully how the situation unfolds and the progress the UK makes.”

The dinosaurs were designed by Wild in Art, which has been behind the previous trails - and others worldwide. However, these will be the first T-Rexes to go on show.

Speaking in January, Charlie Langhorne, Wild in Art managing director, said: “T-Rexes were a great choice because they are big, so make a great canvas and Norwich is the first place in the world to get them. The little arms were a big challenge - we were worried they might be a bit flimsy so we’ve made them extra strong.”

The 14 locations are as follows:

• All Saints Street (near John Lewis)

• Bishop’s Bridge

• Castle Meadow

• Fye Bridge

• Gentleman’s Walk (outside Top Shop)

• Guildhall (facing City Hall)

• London Street

• Norwich Market

• Orford Hill (outside Santander)

• St George’s Street (outside Norwich Playhouse)

• Riverside

• St Giles Street (by City Hall)

• Surrey Street/St Stephens Street

• Westlegate (near Tesco)

