Last chance to pre-order GoGoDiscover T.rex and mammoth sticker book

GoGoDiscover stickers will be in shops from June 27, with the sticker book available for pre-order now at norfolkstore.co.uk - Credit: Archant

The wait for the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail to roar into action is almost over - but there is still time to pre-order the essential sticker book to accompany your prehistoric adventure.

T.rex and mammoth sculptures will be appearing on the streets of Norwich and Norfolk from Monday, June 27, with 179 to find until they stomp off on Saturday, September 10.

The start of the trail also brings the release of the GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book, in association with Chantry Place shopping centre.

One of the steppe mammoths is unveiled at the GoGoDiscover launch event by Sophie Li-Rocchi - Credit: Brittany Woodman

With 78 stickers to collect, including 12 special shiny stickers, the sticker book features all 179 sculptures and a trail map.

Those pre-ordering the sticker book get a 20pc discount off the cover price and can purchase from norfolkstore.co.uk for £4 until 5pm on Friday, June 24.

The 60-page sticker book explains the full story of the GoGo trails, which raise crucial funds for East Anglian charity Break and are delivered in partnership with Wild in Art.

Stories behind the artwork of the sculptures, special offers from trail sponsors and details of where to find the Steppe mammoths outside of the city are all included.

From King's Lynn to Sheringham, Happisburgh, Hemsby, Wymondham and Dereham, the mammoths take the trail around the county.

The creatures are a nod to the largest and oldest fossilised Steppe mammoth skeleton ever found in the UK, the bones of which were recovered from the cliffs at West Runton in the 1990s.

Stickers will be available to buy once the book hits retailers when the trail launches on Monday, June 27 and can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers at £1 for a pack of five stickers.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant

You will also be able to purchase bundles of five sticker packs online for £5.50 with postage included.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

For full details and to pre-order your sticker book, head to norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant



