How the team behind the city T-Rex sculptures are making it all possible

Published: 8:32 AM July 2, 2021

Peter Marron from Break with Louise Reeve from Pentaco and James Parker from Grandline - Credit: Break

Organisers of the GoGoDiscover T-Rex trail have been hard at work behind-the-scenes making sure the two metre sculptures are looking their best when they stampede into the city.

Run by East Anglian children's charity, Break, the trail begins on Monday, July 12 with a total of 21 sculptures gracing the city centre streets until Saturday, September 11.

Each T-Rex has been coated in antimicrobial varnish by artist, Mik Richardson, and the trail rangers, all volunteers, will support the maintenance programme with weekly cleaning and checks.

Mr Richardson is a former RAF instructor who had a drastic career change to become an artist in 2006.

Meanwhile, Pentaco Construction Ltd and Grandline Plastering Ltd have teamed up to supply and pay for the one tonne concrete plinths that the T-Rex sculptures stand on.

The companies are also supporting the 2022 Steppe Mammoth trail which is being extended across Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Louise Reeve, social value and engagement manager at Pentaco, said: “This is the first Break trail that we have been involved in and we are so pleased to help Break, both financially and logistically, and support its vital work.

"We make the plinths, with concrete ones for the T-Rex that will be outdoors and wooden ones for the four inside. We’ve seen the 21 T-Rex and we can’t wait to see them unleased on the streets."

Longwater Construction Supplies is the logistics partner, supporting the installation of the T-Rex with its hi-ab vehicles and forklifts over the launch weekend.

Peter Marron, project manager, said: “There is a lot of people involved in making GoGoDiscover happen, donating time, supporting us financially and sponsoring and decorating the T.rex, to make this a success.

"We are extremely thankful to the businesses and individuals supporting us, including the Break operations team, who will be drilling through concrete to fit each sculpture to its plinth and ensure each of the toughened fibreglass T-Rex is secured."

While the trail is free, people who have enjoyed the sculptures can donate to Break via text or on the website, so Break can continue to transform the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the region. Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3.