Schools and groups to sink their teeth into decorating dino sculptures

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:00 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 7:04 PM April 19, 2021
Schools, colleges and community groups in Norfolk can decorate the Breckasurus.

Schools, colleges and community groups in Norfolk are being invited to get involved with the project and decorate the Breakasurus for the trail.

Schools, colleges and community groups are being invited to put their "stomp" on the city's upcoming GoGo sculpture trail, with their creations to go on display next summer.

The charity Break has unveiled the smaller T-rex sculptures, named Breakasurus, as part of its GoGoDiscover 2022 Learning & Community Programme. 

The smaller sculptures will be decorated by schools, colleges and community groups across Norfolk and exhibited around Norwich in 2022. 

Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager for Break, said: “The learning and community programmes have always been an integral part of the success of our previous trails and I know that this one will be just as important and exciting for everyone involved.

"Norfolk is filled with so much creative talent and this project really offers young people the opportunity to show off their skills.

Peter Marron from Break with Matthew Conway from Dipple & Conway

"The activity also inspires learning in the classroom and, in addition to receiving the amazing T.rex sculpture, the package includes a creative educational resource pack for teachers filled with lesson plans and fun activities for everyone to really sink their teeth into.”

Break, which supports children and young people across East Anglia, has ran the successful event in partnership with Wild in Art over the last few years, with dragons, gorillas and hares previously inhabiting the city. 

Eleanor Edge and Peter Marron from Break with Matthew Conway from Dipple & Conway.

This year's project will be split in two stages starting with 20 large Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculptures grace the city centre streets from Monday, July 12 until Saturday, September 11. 

The Jurassic jaunt will return in summer 2022 for 10 weeks, with new friends and a herd of Steppe Mammoth – which will go countywide, as well as the creations made through the programme.

The learning and community programme has been sponsored by Dipple & Conway Opticians. 

One of the Breakasaurus outside Dipple & Conway, the sponsor for the learning programme.

Matthew Conway, a director of Dipple & Conway Opticians, said: “We loved being part of GoGoHares back in 2018 and being able to help Break to support local children and families.

“We knew we wanted to get involved with GoGoDIscover and the Learning & Community Programme sits perfectly within our values and ethos as an independent, family-owned business. 

"We are looking forward to working with Break, local schools and community groups over the next 18 months to help people discover their county and explore their creativity.”

There is a limited number of Breakasaurus sculptures available, with early bird offers available until July 1. To find out more visit break-charity.org/gogodiscover-2022 to find out more.

